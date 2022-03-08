Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Women Begin 1 Week Protest Over NASS Rejection Of Gender Bills
Leadership  - Women groups have protested at the gate of the National Assembly (NASS) over the rejection of all gender bills by the federal legislature.

56 mins ago
VIDEO: Women protest rejection of gender bills by NASS at Lagos Assembly #InternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay2022 The Nation:
VIDEO: Women protest rejection of gender bills by NASS at Lagos Assembly #InternationalWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay2022
Women journalists in Kaduna protest rejection of gender equity bill Peoples Daily:
Women journalists in Kaduna protest rejection of gender equity bill
IWD 2022: Again, Women storm National Assembly gate to protest rejection of gender constitution bills by Lawmakers Premium Times:
IWD 2022: Again, Women storm National Assembly gate to protest rejection of gender constitution bills by Lawmakers
Women group storms NASS complex, protests gender discriminatory bills Ripples Nigeria:
Women group storms NASS complex, protests gender discriminatory bills
Protesting women again block NASS gate over gender equality bills The Street Journal:
Protesting women again block NASS gate over gender equality bills


