Nigerian woman gives birth to quadruplets after 12 years of waiting Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian couple, Innocent and Onyinye Ezennia have welcomed quadruplets after 12 years of marriage. The babies, two boys and two girls were dedicated late last month at the Assemblies of God, Ire-Akari Estate, Isolo, Lagos. Sharing photos of her ...



News Credibility Score: 99%