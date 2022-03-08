Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lawyer celebrates his mum as he runs into her hawking on the street
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A lawyer celebrated his mother after running into her while she was hawking on the streets.

 

The lawyer got down from the car he was in when he saw her and posed for photos with her.

4 hours ago
