“Everything I experienced in my marriage will be your portion” – Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife Maureen rains curses on troll who called her evil

1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat - The Punch,
16 hours ago
3
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
5
Security operatives repel bandits’ attack in Katsina, recover 6 motorcycles - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
(Breaking) Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request for Fresh Amendments - This Day,
3 hours ago
7
EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Kill Eight Soldiers Deployed To Kebbi Communities After Murder Of 68 Vigilantes - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
8
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald's suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo will communicate stance officially — Spokesman - Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
10
Royal Wedding: Oluwo of Iwo set to wed Emir of Kano’s niece, Date and Venue announced - Within Nigeria,
17 hours ago