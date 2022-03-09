Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin
Vanguard News
- The Benin Zonal Command of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it rescued 105 victims of human trafficking
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
105 trafficked victims rescued in Benin
The Punch:
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin
Naija Loaded:
Huge Relief In Benin As Security Agency Rescue 105 Kidnapped Victims
News Break:
NAPTIP Rescues 105 Victims Of Human Trafficking
The Street Journal:
NAPTIP rescues 105 trafficked victims in Edo
News Verge:
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin — NEWSVERGE
TV360 Nigeria:
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin
Prompt News:
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin
Tunde Ednut:
105 trafficked victims rescued in Benin
Within Nigeria:
105 trafficked victims rescued in Benin
News Breakers:
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
“My Daughters Are Asking Why Their Mothers Are Different” – Davido Reveals -
Too Xclusive,
23 hours ago
7
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...