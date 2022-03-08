Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hatchet Man’s Job: NBA Demands Apology From Umahi, Says Remark’s ‘A National Embarrassment’
The Will  - THEWILL) – The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded apology over comments made by the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, describing his removal from office by Justice Inyang Ekwo as “a hatchet” man’s job.

2 hours ago
