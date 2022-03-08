Post News
News at a Glance
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle
Legit
- Nigerian music star Davido has mocked his cousin Bamidele Adeleke after he lost the Osun state PDP primary election to their uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Osun PDP primary: Parallel exercise ongoing
Premium Times:
PDP elects two governorship candidates at parallel primaries in Osun
Ripples Nigeria:
UPDATED: Crisis looms as PDP elects two governorship candidates in Osun
The Eagle Online:
Osun 2022: PDP elects two governorship candidates at parallel primaries
Daily Nigerian:
Osun Guber: 2 candidates emerge at PDP parallel primaries
The News Guru:
Ademola Adeleke declared winner of Osun PDP gov primary
The New Diplomat:
PDP Elects Two Governorship Candidates At Parallel Primaries In Osun
Kanyi Daily:
Davido’s Uncle, Ademola Adeleke Wins PDP Governorship Election In Osun
Naija News:
Osun: Davido Mocks His Cousin As His Uncle Wins PDP Governorship Ticket
Gist Lovers:
Davido Mocks Dele Adeleke As Sen. Ademola Wins Osun PDP Primary
More Picks
1
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
2
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
4
FirstBank Partners with CDC/BII to Support Women and Small Business Owners with a US$100 million Credit Facility -
Investor King,
24 hours ago
5
Security operatives repel bandits’ attack in Katsina, recover 6 motorcycles -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
Why INEC should allow eligible prison inmates to vote during elections – Senate -
PM News,
23 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo will communicate stance officially — Spokesman -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
9
Royal Wedding: Oluwo of Iwo set to wed Emir of Kano’s niece, Date and Venue announced -
Within Nigeria,
15 hours ago
10
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
