Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023 Presidency: Tinubu supporter who promised to trek from Abuja to Lagos fails to show up
Daily Nigerian
- Husseini Lawal, who planned to commence an SOS march from Abuja City Gate to Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, to persuade Sen. Bola Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidency had failed to show up.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
