Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Senate rejects fresh move to amend Electoral Act
Nigerian Tribune
- The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the fresh move proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to amend a contentious section 84 (12) of the newly
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Just In! Bill To Amend Electoral Act Fails Second Reading
Business Day:
Senate rejects Bill to amend 2022 Electoral Act
TV360 Nigeria:
Senate rejects President Buhari’s bid to amend the Electoral Act 2022
Prompt News:
Senate rejects amendment to Electoral Act
Within Nigeria:
Bill to amend Electoral Act fails second reading
Core TV News:
Senate rejects Buhari’s request to amend section 84 (12) an Electoral Act - CoreTV News
Tori News:
Senate Rejects Bill to Amend Electoral Act 2022
