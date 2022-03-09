Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Court adjourns suit challenging EFCC’s power to investigate Oyo Govt’s account
Vanguard News
- The Federal High Court in Ibadan has adjourned a suit challenging the power of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EF
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Court hears suit challenging EFCC’s power to investigate Oyo govt’s account
Prompt News:
Court adjourns suit challenging EFCC’s power to investigate Oyo Govt’s account
The Eagle Online:
Court adjourns suit challenging EFCC’s power to investigate Oyo’s account
Inside Oyo:
Court Adjourns Suit Challenging EFCC’s Power To Investigate Oyo Govt’s Account
NPO Reports:
Court Adjourns Oyo’ Suit Challenging EFCC’s Power Till May
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
9
Acting APC Chairman, Governor Sani-Bello Inaugurates Sub-Committees For National Convention -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
