Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command, have arrested five suspected fake officers of the corps who allegedly extort money from petrol dealers.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation, extortion in Kwara Nigerian Tribune:
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation, extortion in Kwara
NSCDC Arrests Fake Personnel Extorting Money From Petrol Station Owners In Kwara Leadership:
NSCDC Arrests Fake Personnel Extorting Money From Petrol Station Owners In Kwara
NSCDC arrests 5 over alleged impersonation, extortion The Guardian:
NSCDC arrests 5 over alleged impersonation, extortion
Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara Yaba Left Online:
Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara
NSCDC Arrests 5 Over Alleged Impersonation, Extortion Independent:
NSCDC Arrests 5 Over Alleged Impersonation, Extortion
NSCDC arrests 5 over alleged impersonation, extortion Prompt News:
NSCDC arrests 5 over alleged impersonation, extortion
NSCDC arrests 5 over alleged impersonation, extortion News Breakers:
NSCDC arrests 5 over alleged impersonation, extortion


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Security operatives repel bandits’ attack in Katsina, recover 6 motorcycles - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 (Breaking) Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request for Fresh Amendments - This Day, 3 hours ago
7 EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Kill Eight Soldiers Deployed To Kebbi Communities After Murder Of 68 Vigilantes - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
8 Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald's suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Osinbajo will communicate stance officially — Spokesman - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
10 Royal Wedding: Oluwo of Iwo set to wed Emir of Kano’s niece, Date and Venue announced - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info