Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
‘Aviation fuel is scarce’ — Nigerian airlines notify customers of flight disruptions
Nigerian Eye
- Nigerian airlines have informed passengers that they are likely to experience flight disruptions due to the prolonged scarcity of aviation fuel. With aviation fuel in short supply, its price has increased.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Aviation fuel is scarce'- Nigerian airlines notify customers of flight disruptions
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘Aviation fuel is scarce’- Nigerian airlines notify customers of flight disruptions
Ladun Liadi Blog:
‘Aviation Fuel Is scarce’ - Nigerian Airlines Notify Customers Of Flight Disruptions | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
‘Aviation Fuel Is scarce’ – Nigerian Airlines Notify Customers Of Flight Disruptions
Kanyi Daily:
“Flights May Be Disrupted Due To Scarcity Of Aviation Fuel” – Nigerian Airlines Tell Customers
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
10
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
