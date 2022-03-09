Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Aviation fuel is scarce’ — Nigerian airlines notify customers of flight disruptions
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Nigerian airlines have informed passengers that they are likely to experience flight disruptions due to the prolonged scarcity of aviation fuel. With aviation fuel in short supply, its price has increased.

