Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I was very surprised that Chief Momodu could do this ? Sunday Igboho narrates how Dele Momodu visited him in Cotonu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - I was very surprised that Chief Momodu could do this ? Sunday Igboho narrates how Dele Momodu visited him in Cotonu

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho Explains How He’s So Surprised On What Dele Momodu Did For Him Naija Loaded:
Sunday Igboho Explains How He’s So Surprised On What Dele Momodu Did For Him
How Dele Momodu risked everything to visit me in Cotonou - Sunday Igboho The Eagle Online:
How Dele Momodu risked everything to visit me in Cotonou - Sunday Igboho
Igboho Reveals Dele Momodu Visited Him At Benin Prison News Breakers:
Igboho Reveals Dele Momodu Visited Him At Benin Prison
Igboho Reveals Dele Momodu Visited Him At Benin Prison | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Igboho Reveals Dele Momodu Visited Him At Benin Prison | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
'I Was Shocked When Momodu Did This To Me In Cotonou' - Igboho Speaks
I Was Very Surprised That Chief Momodu Could Do This – Sunday Igboho Narrates How Dele Momodu Visited Him In Cotonuo Tori News:
I Was Very Surprised That Chief Momodu Could Do This – Sunday Igboho Narrates How Dele Momodu Visited Him In Cotonuo


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 6 hours ago
9 Acting APC Chairman, Governor Sani-Bello Inaugurates Sub-Committees For National Convention - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info