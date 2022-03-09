Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things - Actor Gideon Okeke writes his fellow male actors
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Gideon Okeke has asked his fellow male actors not to think they are on the same level as their female actors.
According to him, Nollywood female actors are not on the ''mates&
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors
The Dabigal Blog:
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actresses Are Not Our Mates In The Scheme Of Things - Gideon Okeke Alerts Fellow Male Actor | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors
Instablog 9ja:
Actresses are not your mate in the scheme of things — Actor Gideon Okeke tells his male colleagues
News Breakers:
Actresses Are Not Our Mates In The Scheme Of Things – Gideon Okeke Alerts Fellow Male Actor
Tori News:
Actresses Are Not Your Mates In The Scheme Of Things, We Are Second Class Citizens - Actor Gideon Okeke Tells His Male Colleagues
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald's suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
7
TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply -
This Day,
19 hours ago
8
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
“My Daughters Are Asking Why Their Mothers Are Different” – Davido Reveals -
Too Xclusive,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...