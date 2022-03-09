Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things - Actor Gideon Okeke writes his fellow male actors
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gideon Okeke has asked his fellow male actors not to think they are on the same level as their female actors.

 

According to him, Nollywood female actors are not on the ''mates&

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors Yaba Left Online:
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors The Dabigal Blog:
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors
Actresses Are Not Our Mates In The Scheme Of Things - Gideon Okeke Alerts Fellow Male Actor | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Actresses Are Not Our Mates In The Scheme Of Things - Gideon Okeke Alerts Fellow Male Actor | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors Naija Parrot:
Actresses are not your mates in the scheme of things – Actor Gideon Okeke tells his fellow male actors
Actresses are not your mate in the scheme of things — Actor Gideon Okeke tells his male colleagues Instablog 9ja:
Actresses are not your mate in the scheme of things — Actor Gideon Okeke tells his male colleagues
Actresses Are Not Our Mates In The Scheme Of Things – Gideon Okeke Alerts Fellow Male Actor News Breakers:
Actresses Are Not Our Mates In The Scheme Of Things – Gideon Okeke Alerts Fellow Male Actor
Actresses Are Not Your Mates In The Scheme Of Things, We Are Second Class Citizens - Actor Gideon Okeke Tells His Male Colleagues Tori News:
Actresses Are Not Your Mates In The Scheme Of Things, We Are Second Class Citizens - Actor Gideon Okeke Tells His Male Colleagues


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald's suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 “My Daughters Are Asking Why Their Mothers Are Different” – Davido Reveals - Too Xclusive, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info