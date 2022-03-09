Post News
News at a Glance
Chris Brown To Sue Rape Accuser As Her Sexually Explicit Messages Go Viral
Daily Trust
- Evidence against Chris Brown’s accuser, Jane Doe, has gone viral on the internet as she was seen, heard still sending explicit messages to the singer despite accusing the singer of rape.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Chris Brown sues rape accuser as leaked messages go viral
Not Just OK:
Chris Brown's Rape Accuser Texts Him Sexual Messages Months After Allegation
Mp3 Bullet:
Chris Brown shares voicemail from the rape accuser after allegation.
Tori News:
Chris Brown To Sue His R*pe Accuser As Leaked Messages Go Viral
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 mins ago
4
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Kill Eight Soldiers Deployed To Kebbi Communities After Murder Of 68 Vigilantes -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
NIRSAL injected over N73bn into Nigeria’s agro-processing industry – MD -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
7
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
Ugwuanyi remains most peaceful governor in Nigeria – Fr. Mbaka -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
