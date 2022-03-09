Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has slammed Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi for refusing to obey a court order which has asked him to vacate office as governor of the state.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Umahi's reaction to court order unacceptable, says NBA
Channels Television:
NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response To Court Order As Executive Rascality
Information Nigeria:
NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response To Court Order As Executive Rascality
Signal:
NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response to Court Order as Executive Rascality
The Street Journal:
NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response To Court Order As Executive Rascality
The Eagle Online:
NBA carpets Umahi, says reaction to court order unacceptable
National Accord:
Sack: NBA knocks Umahi, says response to court judgment “impunity of the highest order”
News Wire NGR:
“Executive rascality taken too far” – NBA slams Governor Umahi
TV360 Nigeria:
Defection: NBA President faults Governor Umahi’s response to Court Order
News Breakers:
Umahi’s reaction to court order unacceptable, says NBA
Screen Gist:
NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response To Court Order As Executive Rascality
The New Diplomat:
Umahi’s Reaction Evidence Of Executive Rascality — NBA Fumes
Kemi Filani Blog:
NBA faults Umahi’s reaction to court sacking him as Ebonyi gov
National Daily:
NBA berates Umahi over executive rascality in response to court order
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
NIRSAL injected over N73bn into Nigeria’s agro-processing industry – MD -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
6
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
Ugwuanyi remains most peaceful governor in Nigeria – Fr. Mbaka -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
10
TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply -
This Day,
14 hours ago
