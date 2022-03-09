Post News
News at a Glance
"Lies" Uche Ogbodo disputes Gideon Okeke's claim that Nigerian actresses get better treatment than the actors
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Uche Ogbodo has accused Gideon Okeke of lying about what goes on in the movie industry. The actor took to Instagram to tell his fellow actors that Nigerian actresses are not their "mates" in the industry.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Lies” Uche Ogbodo disputes Gideon Okeke’s claim that Nigerian actresses get better treatment than the actors
Naija on Point:
Uche Ogbodo Disagrees With Gideon Okeke’s Claims That Female Actresses Are Paid Better Than Male Actors
Gist Lovers:
“Lies” – Uche Ogbodo Claps Back At Gideon Okeke’s For Claiming That Nigerian Actresses Get Better Treatment Than Actors
Online Nigeria:
Uche Ogbodo Disagrees With Gideon Okeke’s Claim About Female Actresses Receiving Better Treatment Than Their Male Colleagues
Tori News:
Uche Ogbodo Disagrees With Gideon Okeke's Claim About Female Actresses Receiving Better Treatment Than Their Male Colleagues
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Four policemen feared dead as Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, Fashola and Ngige?s convoy crashes in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply -
This Day,
17 hours ago
10
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald's suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
