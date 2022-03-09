Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Lies" Uche Ogbodo disputes Gideon Okeke's claim that Nigerian actresses get better treatment than the actors
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Uche Ogbodo has accused Gideon Okeke of lying about what goes on in the movie industry. The actor took to Instagram to tell his fellow actors that Nigerian actresses are not their "mates" in the industry.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

