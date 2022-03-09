Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men
News photo Vanguard News  - A medical doctor, Mistura Shogunle, on Wednesday narrated before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a 13-year-old girl

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How 7 men gang-raped 13-year old girl in Lagos Daily Post:
How 7 men gang-raped 13-year old girl in Lagos
How seven men allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl The Punch:
How seven men allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl
How seven men allegedly raped 13-year-old girl – Doctor Premium Times:
How seven men allegedly raped 13-year-old girl – Doctor
How 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men The News Guru:
How 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl The Eagle Online:
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl
In lagos, 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by seven men in her neighbourhood News Wire NGR:
In lagos, 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by seven men in her neighbourhood
Doctor tells court how seven men gang-raped 13-year-old girl in Lagos The Street Journal:
Doctor tells court how seven men gang-raped 13-year-old girl in Lagos
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl News Breakers:
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl Tunde Ednut:
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl Within Nigeria:
How seven men allegedly gang-raped 13-year-old girl
Leaders NG:
How 13-Year-Old Lagos Girl Was Gang-Raped By 7 Men
7 men rape 13-yr-old in Lagos National Daily:
7 men rape 13-yr-old in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 21 hours ago
5 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info