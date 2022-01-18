Post News
News at a Glance
Acting APC Chairman, Governor Sani-Bello Inaugurates Sub-Committees For National Convention
Sahara Reporters
- Sani-Bello is also the governor of Niger State.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Sani-Bello inaugurates sub-committees for APC convention
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: Acting chairman of the @OfficialAPCNg Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, inaugurates sub-committees for the conduct of the party's National Convention, at the APC ...
News Diary Online:
APC: Acting Chairman, Sani Bello inaugurates Convention Planning Sub-Committees
The Eagle Online:
2023: APC inaugurates Sub-committees for National Convention
Naija News:
Bello Inaugurates Sub-committees For APC Convention
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Liverpool vs Inter: Liverpool enter Champions League quarters despite defeat -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Four policemen feared dead as Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, Fashola and Ngige?s convoy crashes in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Pandemonium In Ogun Market As Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply -
This Day,
17 hours ago
10
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and McDonald's suspend business in Russia over invasion of Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
