Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Omo school no easy o, I am tired" - James Brown cries out, barely one month after moving abroad (Video)
Gist Reel  - Controversial crossdresser, James Brown has cried out on social media, barely one month after moving to London.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

School isn’t easy, I’m tired – James Brown cries out barely one month after resuming studies in UK Correct NG:
School isn’t easy, I’m tired – James Brown cries out barely one month after resuming studies in UK
“Omo School No easy o, I am Tired” – James Brown Cries out, Barely one Month after moving Abroad Gbextra Online Portal:
“Omo School No easy o, I am Tired” – James Brown Cries out, Barely one Month after moving Abroad
James Brown: “Omo school no easy o, I am tired” 1st for Credible News:
James Brown: “Omo school no easy o, I am tired”
School isn’t easy, I’m tired – James Brown cries out barely one month after resuming studies in UK Naija on Point:
School isn’t easy, I’m tired – James Brown cries out barely one month after resuming studies in UK
School Isn’t Easy, I’m Tired – James Brown Laments Barely One Month After Resuming Studies In UK (Video) Tori News:
School Isn’t Easy, I’m Tired – James Brown Laments Barely One Month After Resuming Studies In UK (Video)


   More Picks
1 Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 21 hours ago
5 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info