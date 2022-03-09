Post News
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I don't think he is a man, always saying sorry - Lady laments boyfriend's righteous behaviour, says she misses that toxic vibe (Video)
Gist Reel
- Lady laments over her boyfriend's calm behaviour while stating that she wants to experience a bit of toxicity in her relationship.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
I miss toxic vibe – Nigerian lady laments because her boyfriend always apologises
Correct NG:
I miss toxic vibe – Nigerian lady laments because her boyfriend always apologises (Video)
Naija on Point:
I miss toxic vibe – Nigerian lady laments because her boyfriend always apologises (Video)
Gbextra Online Portal:
‘I Miss t0xic vibe’ – Nigerian Lady Laments Because her Boyfriend always Apologises (VIDEO)
Tori News:
My Boyfriend Is Not A Man, I Miss Toxic Vibe – Nigerian Lady Laments Because Her Boyfriend Always Apologises
More Picks
1
Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners -
Global Village Extra,
21 hours ago
5
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
7
How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
10
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
One moment please...