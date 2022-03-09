Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strike: ASUU's UTAS failed integrity test, FG insists
Vanguard News  - By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja The Federal Government on Wednesday said that it was still waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to upgrade

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike: UTAS failed integrity test, FG insists The Punch:
ASUU strike: UTAS failed integrity test, FG insists
ASUU Strike: UTAS Has Failed Integrity Test, Federal Govt Insists Leadership:
ASUU Strike: UTAS Has Failed Integrity Test, Federal Govt Insists
Strike: We Nigerian Tribune:
Strike: We're waiting for ASUU to present secure UTAS ― FG
Strike: ASUU Yet To Upgrade To UTAS- FG Global Village Extra:
Strike: ASUU Yet To Upgrade To UTAS- FG
ASUU strike: UTAS failed integrity test, FG insists News Breakers:
ASUU strike: UTAS failed integrity test, FG insists


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 “My Daughters Are Asking Why Their Mothers Are Different” – Davido Reveals - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
6 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Acting APC Chairman, Governor Sani-Bello Inaugurates Sub-Committees For National Convention - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
9 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info