Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Years On, WHO Warns That COVID-19 Is ‘Far From Over’
Channels Television  -   The pandemic is far from over, the WHO’s leader insisted Wednesday, two years after he first used the term to wake the world up to the emerging threat of Covid-19. The World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus first ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WHO marks 2 years of declaring COVID-19 pandemic - P.M. News PM News:
WHO marks 2 years of declaring COVID-19 pandemic - P.M. News
WHO marks two years of declaring COVID-19 pandemic The Eagle Online:
WHO marks two years of declaring COVID-19 pandemic
Two Years On, WHO Warns That COVID-19 Is ‘Far From Over’ The Street Journal:
Two Years On, WHO Warns That COVID-19 Is ‘Far From Over’
WHO Marks 2 Years of COVID-19 Pandemic Declaration NPO Reports:
WHO Marks 2 Years of COVID-19 Pandemic Declaration
Two Years On, WHO Warns That COVID-19 Is ‘Far From Over’ News Breakers:
Two Years On, WHO Warns That COVID-19 Is ‘Far From Over’


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 6 hours ago
9 Acting APC Chairman, Governor Sani-Bello Inaugurates Sub-Committees For National Convention - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info