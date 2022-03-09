Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Policeman Killed As Bandits Attack Kebbi Deputy Governor's Convoy
Sahara Reporters  - Yombe's Chief Press Secretary, Abdullahi Yalmo who confirmed the attack to Vanguard said a police officer, Idris Umar Libata was killed in a gun duel with the bandits.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

