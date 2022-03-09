Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE: Bandits Kill 15 Soldiers, Five Policemen, Burn Patrol Vans In Fresh Attack On Kebbi Communities
Sahara Reporters  - The soldiers from Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Zuru were deployed to Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district following the killing of 68 vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai by gunmen fleeing from Niger State.

21 hours ago
1 Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 21 hours ago
5 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
