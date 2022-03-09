Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I Hope There Won’t Be War, Igboho Says In Video After Release From Detention
Sahara Reporters
- This was revealed in a video in which Igboho was discussing the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sundiata Post:
Sunday Igboho Warns Against War, Speaks After Release From Detention
News Breakers:
I Hope There Won’t Be War, Igboho Says In Video After Release From Detention
Naija News:
Sunday Igboho Breaks Silence, Warns Against Another World War
Tori News:
Sunday Igboho Warns Against War, Speaks After Release From Detention
Kemi Filani Blog:
Sunday Igboho breaks silence after release from detention
More Picks
1
Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
"He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
10
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
