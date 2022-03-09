Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FIRS, MultiChoice agree to resolve tax disputes, withdraw all court cases
News photo The Street Journal  - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and MultiChoice Nigeria have agreed to an amicable resolution over pending tax disputes. Both parties announced the agreement on Wednesday, 9 March, in Abuja. According to The Cable, as part of the agreements, ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

