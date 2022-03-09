Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Fuel scarcity: Nigeria now has 1.9bn litres of petrol —Minister
The Punch
- The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, on Wednesday, said Nigeria now has 1.9 billion litres of petrol in stock, capable of lasting the country for 32 days.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Nigeria now has 1.9bn litres of petrol - Minister
Oyo Gist:
Fuel scarcity: Nigeria now has 1.9bn litres of petrol —Minister
News Breakers:
Fuel scarcity: Nigeria now has 1.9bn litres of petrol —Minister
Star News:
Fuel scarcity: Nigeria now has 1.9bn litres of petrol —Minister
Affairs TV:
Fuel scarcity: Nigeria now has 1.9bn litres of petrol —Minister
More Picks
1
Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners -
Global Village Extra,
21 hours ago
5
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
7
How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
10
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...