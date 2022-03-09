Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt bans foreigners from purchasing agric commodities
Daily Nigerian  - The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a memo banning foreigners or their agents from purchasing agricultural commodities at farm gates across the country.

18 hours ago
1 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 23 hours ago
3 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
5 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 10 hours ago
9 Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
