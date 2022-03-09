Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Only Buhari can convince me to be Amaechi's running mate - El-Rufai
Daily Post  - Governor Nasir El-Ruffai of Kaduna State has said that he would only run for the 2023 presidency either as a presidential aspirant or a running mate to

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Only Buhari can convince me to be Amaechi’s running mate – El-Rufai Within Nigeria:
2023: Only Buhari can convince me to be Amaechi’s running mate – El-Rufai
2023: I Will Only Contest Alongside Amaechi If Buhari Insists - El-Rufai Naija News:
2023: I Will Only Contest Alongside Amaechi If Buhari Insists - El-Rufai
I will run as Rotimi Amaechi People n Politics:
I will run as Rotimi Amaechi's vice if President Buhari insists - El-Rufai
2023: Only Buhari can convince me to run alongside Amaechi - El-Rufai - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Only Buhari can convince me to run alongside Amaechi - El-Rufai - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 “My Daughters Are Asking Why Their Mothers Are Different” – Davido Reveals - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
5 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply - This Day, 22 hours ago
8 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 DIG Egbunike a seasoned police officer: IGP Baba condoles with family - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info