Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Instablog 9ja  - Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UKinstablog9ja Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to …

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK Yaba Left Online:
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK The Dabigal Blog:
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK Lailas News:
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Nigerian nurse dumps boyfriend after spending nearly N1m to help her relocate to UK Correct NG:
Nigerian nurse dumps boyfriend after spending nearly N1m to help her relocate to UK
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK Naija Parrot:
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK Correct Kid:
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK
Nigerian nurse dumps boyfriend after spending nearly N1m to help her relocate to UK Naija on Point:
Nigerian nurse dumps boyfriend after spending nearly N1m to help her relocate to UK
Nurse allegedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to help her relocate to UK Gist Reel:
Nurse allegedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to help her relocate to UK
Nurse Reportedly Dumps Boyfriend Who Spent Nearly N1million To Help Her Relocate To UK Tori News:
Nurse Reportedly Dumps Boyfriend Who Spent Nearly N1million To Help Her Relocate To UK


   More Picks
1 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 23 hours ago
3 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
5 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 10 hours ago
9 Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info