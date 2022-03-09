Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Good news as another top country ‘overtakes’ Nigeria as world’s poverty capital
Legit  - India has surpassed Nigeria as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people. WPC said this in its recent update, considering COVID-19 effect.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

India overtakes Nigeria as world’s poverty capital Vanguard News:
India overtakes Nigeria as world’s poverty capital
India overtakes Nigeria as world’s poverty capital Nigerian Eye:
India overtakes Nigeria as world’s poverty capital
India Kanyi Daily:
India 'Overtakes' Nigeria As World’s Poverty Capital
India surpasses Nigeria as world’s poverty capital Within Nigeria:
India surpasses Nigeria as world’s poverty capital
India surpasses Nigeria as world’s poverty capital Tunde Ednut:
India surpasses Nigeria as world’s poverty capital


   More Picks
1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
10 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info