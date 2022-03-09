Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai
Channels Television  - The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has ruled out vying for any post in the forthcoming general but said only President Muhammadu Buhari can make him rescind the decision. 

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: I’ll reluctantly contest if Buhari insists - Governor El-Rufai Legit:
2023 presidency: I’ll reluctantly contest if Buhari insists - Governor El-Rufai
2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai Information Nigeria:
2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai
2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai The Street Journal:
2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai
2023: If Buhari should insist I run for president, I will - Gov El-Rufai The News Guru:
2023: If Buhari should insist I run for president, I will - Gov El-Rufai
2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai News Breakers:
2023: I’ll Reluctantly Contest For Presidency If Buhari Insists – Gov El-Rufai


   More Picks
1 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
3 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
4 Police parade 200 bandits, 20 armed robbers in Kaduna, recover 18 AK-47 rifles - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
5 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 15 hours ago
6 Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 "Omo school no easy o, I am tired" - James Brown cries out, barely one month after moving abroad (Video) - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Russia bombs children, maternal hospital in Ukraine, Zelenskyy alleges - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 9 hours ago
10 Man City Cruise Into Champions League Quarters Despite Sporting Stalemate - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info