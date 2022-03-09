Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lady calls out singer Burna Boy for failing to pay for Bole and Fish she delivered to him in London, shares proof (video/screenshots)
Yaba Left Online
- A UK-based Nigerian lady has called out popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his crew for not paying for the bole and fish she delivered to him in London after he requested “PH Bole” on social media.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Bole seller calls out Burna Boy for not paying after she delivered in London
The Punch:
Lady 'Calls Out' Burna Boy Over Unpaid £1650 For Fish And Bole A food entrepreneur, Obele has called out singer, Burna Boy and his team for allegedly refusing to pay for a meal totalling £1650 delivered to them in London.
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lady calls out singer Burna Boy for failing to pay for Bole and Fish she delivered to him in London, shares proof (video/screenshots)
The Dabigal Blog:
Lady calls out singer Burna Boy for failing to pay for Bole and Fish she delivered to him in London, shares proof (video/screenshots)
See Naija:
Lady calls out singer Burna Boy for failing to pay for Bole and Fish she delivered to him in London
Naija on Point:
Bole Seller Drags Burna Boy And His Mother For Not Paying Bole And Fish Delivered In London
Naija Parrot:
Lady calls out singer Burna Boy for failing to pay for Bole and Fish she delivered to him in London, shares proof (video/screenshots)
Gist Reel:
Lady calls out Burna Boy and crew for allegedly not paying after delivering Bole the singer requested months back
Kemi Filani Blog:
Lady calls out Burna Boy and his mother for unpaid "Bole and Fish" delivery in London - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners -
Global Village Extra,
21 hours ago
5
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
7
How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
10
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
