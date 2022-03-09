Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady calls out singer Burna Boy for failing to pay for Bole and Fish she delivered to him in London, shares proof (video/screenshots)
Yaba Left Online  - A UK-based Nigerian lady has called out popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his crew for not paying for the bole and fish she delivered to him in London after he requested “PH Bole” on social media.

