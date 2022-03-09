Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

All set for coronation of Oba Balogun as 42nd Olubadan — SSG - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Chairperson Coronation Committee, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun says all is set for the coronation of Oba Olalekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Frog jump loading: Davido mocks cousin Dele Adeleke after losing Osun PDP Governorship primaries to his uncle - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Romanian universities offer free accommodation to Nigerian students who fled Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 “My Daughters Are Asking Why Their Mothers Are Different” – Davido Reveals - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
5 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Nigerian Consulate in New York laments increasing fake divorce documents - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 TCN Explains Nationwide Load Shedding, Blames Gencos for Worsening Power Supply - This Day, 22 hours ago
8 "He said he's not ready to conduct DNA test" Producer Champagne Beatz accused of lying that his three kids are not his - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro celebrates turning 40 with stunning new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 DIG Egbunike a seasoned police officer: IGP Baba condoles with family - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
