Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - David Bennett, 57, the first man to receive a transplant of a genetically altered pig heart has died two months after the successful transplant.


Bennett from Hagerstown Maryland, died Tuesday

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months: hospital The Guardian:
First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months: hospital
US man who got pig heart transplant two months ago is dead Nigerian Tribune:
US man who got pig heart transplant two months ago is dead
First pig-heart transplant patient dies after two months The Punch:
First pig-heart transplant patient dies after two months
Man Who Got First Pig Heart Transplant Dies Two Months After Surgery In US Sahara Reporters:
Man Who Got First Pig Heart Transplant Dies Two Months After Surgery In US
First person to receive heart transplant from pig dies after 2 months Ripples Nigeria:
First person to receive heart transplant from pig dies after 2 months
US Man Who Got 1st Pig Heart Transplant Dies After 2 Months Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
US Man Who Got 1st Pig Heart Transplant Dies After 2 Months
First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months TV360 Nigeria:
First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Man dies 2 months after receiving heart transplant from pig The News Guru:
Man dies 2 months after receiving heart transplant from pig
David Bennett Man With Pig Heart Dies 2 Months After Transplant The Will:
David Bennett Man With Pig Heart Dies 2 Months After Transplant
Man who got first-ever pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery The Street Journal:
Man who got first-ever pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery
US man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months later News Breakers:
US man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months later
David Bennett Dead: First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months Kanyi Daily:
David Bennett Dead: First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Ex-Convict Who Became the First Ever Patient to Receive Transplant of Genetically-Altered Pig Heart Dies Two Months Later Monte Oz Live:
Ex-Convict Who Became the First Ever Patient to Receive Transplant of Genetically-Altered Pig Heart Dies Two Months Later
Man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery in US Gist Reel:
Man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery in US


