News at a Glance
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later
Linda Ikeji Blog
- David Bennett, 57, the first man to receive a transplant of a genetically altered pig heart has died two months after the successful transplant.
Bennett from Hagerstown Maryland, died Tuesday
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months: hospital
Nigerian Tribune:
US man who got pig heart transplant two months ago is dead
The Punch:
First pig-heart transplant patient dies after two months
Sahara Reporters:
Man Who Got First Pig Heart Transplant Dies Two Months After Surgery In US
Ripples Nigeria:
First person to receive heart transplant from pig dies after 2 months
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
US Man Who Got 1st Pig Heart Transplant Dies After 2 Months
TV360 Nigeria:
First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
The News Guru:
Man dies 2 months after receiving heart transplant from pig
The Will:
David Bennett Man With Pig Heart Dies 2 Months After Transplant
The Street Journal:
Man who got first-ever pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery
News Breakers:
US man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months later
Kanyi Daily:
David Bennett Dead: First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Monte Oz Live:
Ex-Convict Who Became the First Ever Patient to Receive Transplant of Genetically-Altered Pig Heart Dies Two Months Later
Gist Reel:
Man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery in US
