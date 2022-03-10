Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pochettino slams VAR after PSG’s Champions League exit
News photo The Punch  - The French side were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in sensational circumstances, losing 2-3 aggregate after having won the first leg match 1-0.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

