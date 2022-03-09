Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega has been spotted in a video giving Davido bundles of Pounds. This occurred as the Nigerian singer performed at a nightclub in UK, days after holding a show at O2 Arena in London. Tobi is the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub (video)
UK based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega seen spraying Singer, Davido bundles of pounds as he performs in a nightclub. Gist Reel:
UK based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega seen spraying Singer, Davido bundles of pounds as he performs in a nightclub.
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Sprays Davido With Bundles Of Pounds Sterling At A Nightclub In London [VIDEO] Naija on Point:
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Sprays Davido With Bundles Of Pounds Sterling At A Nightclub In London [VIDEO]
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega showers Davido with bundles of pounds sterling at a nightclub in the U.K Instablog 9ja:
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega showers Davido with bundles of pounds sterling at a nightclub in the U.K
UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega Sprays Davido Bundles Of Pounds As He Performs At A Nightclub (Video) Tori News:
UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega Sprays Davido Bundles Of Pounds As He Performs At A Nightclub (Video)


   More Picks
1 Catholic church reinstates suspended Lagos priest who banned Igbo songs in parish - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Executive rascality taken too far- NBA slams Gov Umahi over his response to court order sacking him from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 21 hours ago
5 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 NAPTIP rescues 105 victims of human trafficking in Benin - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info