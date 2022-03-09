Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

25-year-old man brutally murdered by suspected herdsmen on his way home from church convention in Adamawa, hand and fingers chopped off
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 25-year-old man who was brutally murdered by suspected herdsmen has been laid to rest in his hometown in Adamawa State. The deceased identified as Sheriff Yongo from Dong in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was killed by the assailants ...

1 Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners - Global Village Extra, 23 hours ago
3 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
5 How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 10 hours ago
9 Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
