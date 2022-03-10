Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
IPOB Faction Removes Nnamdi Kanu As Leader, Pro-Biafra Group’s Lawyers Dismiss Report As Fake News
Sahara Reporters
- However, Simon Ekpa, a self-styled disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, who is based in Finland, queried those behind the removal of the IPOB leader, saying they would soon be exposed.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Lawyer Ejimakor opens up Nnamdi Kanu's removal as IPOB leader
The Trent:
Nnamdi Kanu Removed As Director Of IPOB Worldwide Limited
Edujandon:
Shocking Report As Lawyer Ejimakor Open Up In Details On Nnamdi Kanu’s Removal as IPOB Leader (Details below)
Within Nigeria:
Lawyer Ejimakor opens up Nnamdi Kanu’s removal as IPOB leader
Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu Removed As IPOB Leader? – Lawyer Clears The Air
Tori News:
Lawyer Ejimakor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Removal As IPOB Leader
More Picks
1
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler arrested and placed in handcuffs after he was mistaken for a bank robber (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
4
I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
6
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
7
"Omo school no easy o, I am tired" - James Brown cries out, barely one month after moving abroad (Video) -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
8
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge -
Legit,
7 hours ago
9
Man City Cruise Into Champions League Quarters Despite Sporting Stalemate -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
10
2023 presidency: Only Buhari can convince me to be Amaechi's running mate - El-Rufai -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...