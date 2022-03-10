Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB Faction Removes Nnamdi Kanu As Leader, Pro-Biafra Group’s Lawyers Dismiss Report As Fake News
Sahara Reporters  - However, Simon Ekpa, a self-styled disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, who is based in Finland, queried those behind the removal of the IPOB leader, saying they would soon be exposed.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawyer Ejimakor opens up Nnamdi Kanu Daily Post:
Lawyer Ejimakor opens up Nnamdi Kanu's removal as IPOB leader
Nnamdi Kanu Removed As Director Of IPOB Worldwide Limited The Trent:
Nnamdi Kanu Removed As Director Of IPOB Worldwide Limited
Shocking Report As Lawyer Ejimakor Open Up In Details On Nnamdi Kanu’s Removal as IPOB Leader (Details below) Edujandon:
Shocking Report As Lawyer Ejimakor Open Up In Details On Nnamdi Kanu’s Removal as IPOB Leader (Details below)
Lawyer Ejimakor opens up Nnamdi Kanu’s removal as IPOB leader Within Nigeria:
Lawyer Ejimakor opens up Nnamdi Kanu’s removal as IPOB leader
Nnamdi Kanu Removed As IPOB Leader? – Lawyer Clears The Air Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu Removed As IPOB Leader? – Lawyer Clears The Air
Lawyer Ejimakor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu Tori News:
Lawyer Ejimakor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Removal As IPOB Leader


   More Picks
1 Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler arrested and placed in handcuffs after he was mistaken for a bank robber (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 13 hours ago
6 Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
7 "Omo school no easy o, I am tired" - James Brown cries out, barely one month after moving abroad (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
8 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 7 hours ago
9 Man City Cruise Into Champions League Quarters Despite Sporting Stalemate - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: Only Buhari can convince me to be Amaechi's running mate - El-Rufai - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info