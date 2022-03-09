Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler arrested and placed in handcuffs after he was mistaken for a bank robber (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, was briefly detained by police in Atlanta after he was mistaken for a bank robber,
The incident took place on January 7 but Atlanta pol
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Reacts To Being Mistaken For Bank Robber ==== The director of Black Panther film, Ryan Coogler has finally reacted to being handcuffed and labelled a bank robber for withdrawing $12,000 from his account.
Yaba Left Online:
Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler arrested and placed in handcuffs after he was mistaken for a bank robber
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Black Panther Director Arrested And Handcuffed Over Bank Robbery (Video)
PM News:
Ryan Coogler 'Black Panther' director arrested for bank robbery - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber as he tried to take money out of his own account in the US.
Lailas News:
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
News Breakers:
Ryan Coogler ‘Black Panther’ director arrested for bank robbery
Tori News:
Black Panther Director, Ryan Coogler Whisked Away In Handcuffs After Being Mistaken For Bank Robber (Video)
More Picks
1
Court judgement: Umahi makes u-turn, tenders apology to NBA -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Senate Confirms Nomination Of 5 ICPC Commissioners -
Global Village Extra,
23 hours ago
3
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
5
How 13-yr-old Lagos girl was allegedly gang-raped by 7 men -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
6
Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Court fixes March 23 to hear FG’s request to extradite Abba Kyari -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
8
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
9
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK -
Instablog 9ja,
17 hours ago
10
Fuel scarcity: Five fake NSCDC officers arrested for impersonation and extorting money from petrol dealers in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
