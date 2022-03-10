Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

OPEC will maintain steady flow of energy supplies – Barkindo
News photo News Diary Online  -  The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), says it will remain fully focused on maintaining a steady flow of energy supplies to consumers.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

