Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 Top Naija - Sonorous Nigerian singer-songwriter, Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi has been announced as a nominee in the Global Music Star category for the 2022 edition of the slimiest Award show ever, the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. The award show is taping live from ...



News Credibility Score: 70%