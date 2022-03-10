Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Michael Olise set to dump the Super Eagles of Nigeria to pledge his international future to the Three Lions of England
Pulse Nigeria
- Olise teams up England international Connor Gallagher at club level
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France
The Guardian:
Algeria, England, France battle Nigeria for Olise’s international allegiance
The Nation:
Southgate’s England may beat Nigeria to Olise
TV360 Nigeria:
England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France
The Street Journal:
Algeria, England, France Battle Nigeria For Olise’s International Allegiance
More Picks
1
PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
6
USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
7
Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 -
Top Naija,
21 hours ago
8
PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
9
Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel -
Channels Television,
16 hours ago
10
UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
