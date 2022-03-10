Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Michael Olise set to dump the Super Eagles of Nigeria to pledge his international future to the Three Lions of England
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Olise teams up England international Connor Gallagher at club level

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France Complete Sports:
England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France
Algeria, England, France battle Nigeria for Olise’s international allegiance The Guardian:
Algeria, England, France battle Nigeria for Olise’s international allegiance
Southgate’s England may beat Nigeria to Olise The Nation:
Southgate’s England may beat Nigeria to Olise
England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France TV360 Nigeria:
England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France
Algeria, England, France Battle Nigeria For Olise’s International Allegiance The Street Journal:
Algeria, England, France Battle Nigeria For Olise’s International Allegiance


   More Picks
1 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case - The Cable, 15 hours ago
6 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
8 PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info