Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ibadan passengers stranded as train runs out of diesel
Peoples Gazette
- The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the incident.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Passengers stranded as Lagos-Ibadan train runs out of fuel
The Punch:
Passengers Stranded As Lagos-Ibadan Train Runs Out Of Fuel Commuters on a Lagos-Ibadan train were stranded after their train ran out of fuel. The location of the train was not clear, however, some passengers disembarked not knowing what next to do.
The Cable:
TRENDING VIDEO: Lagos-Ibadan train stops abruptly after allegedly running out of diesel
Nigerian Eye:
Passengers stranded as Lagos-Ibadan train stops abruptly after ‘running out of diesel’
The News Chronicle:
Passengers Stranded As Lagos-Ibadan Train Runs Out Of Fuel Credit: Twitter | shollychei source -Punchnewspapers
Gist Reel:
Lagos-Ibadan train runs out if diesel mid-journey and leaves the passengers stranded.
More Picks
1
"Please say a prayer for them" Korra Obidi's sister confirms the dancer and her husband are having a marriage crisis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
5
PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge -
Legit,
15 hours ago
8
Man City Cruise Into Champions League Quarters Despite Sporting Stalemate -
The Street Journal,
1 day ago
9
UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] -
Gbextra Online Portal,
11 hours ago
