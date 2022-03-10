Osun guber: PDP issues certificate of return to Senator Adeleke

|
1
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler arrested and placed in handcuffs after he was mistaken for a bank robber (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Child Among Three Killed In Russian Attack On Children’s Hospital, Says Ukraine - Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
4
I have no regrets defecting to APC – Umahi - Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership,
13 hours ago
6
Nurse reportedly dumps boyfriend who spent nearly N1million to support her relocation to the UK - Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
7
"Omo school no easy o, I am tired" - James Brown cries out, barely one month after moving abroad (Video) - Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
8
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit,
7 hours ago
9
Man City Cruise Into Champions League Quarters Despite Sporting Stalemate - The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
10
2023 presidency: Only Buhari can convince me to be Amaechi's running mate - El-Rufai - Daily Post,
19 hours ago