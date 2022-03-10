Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP moves to replace Governor Matawalle with his Deputy for defecting to APC
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Days after the Peoples Democratic Party obtained a court judgement which sacked David Umahi as Governor of Ebonyi state for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, the opposition party is now

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Defection: PDP moves to replace Matawalle with former deputy Daily Trust:
Defection: PDP moves to replace Matawalle with former deputy
PDP moves to replace Governor Matawalle with his Deputy for defecting to APC Olajide TV:
PDP moves to replace Governor Matawalle with his Deputy for defecting to APC
Like #Umahi, Court To Sack Governor Bello #Matawalle For Defecting To #APC The Genius Media:
Like #Umahi, Court To Sack Governor Bello #Matawalle For Defecting To #APC
PDP Moves to Replace Governor Matawalle With His Deputy For Defecting to APC Tori News:
PDP Moves to Replace Governor Matawalle With His Deputy For Defecting to APC


   More Picks
1 "Please say a prayer for them" Korra Obidi's sister confirms the dancer and her husband are having a marriage crisis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 17 hours ago
6 UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] - Gbextra Online Portal, 12 hours ago
8 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 "I 'm obsessed with my children" - Davido says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Oshoala excited after extending contract with Barcelona - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info