Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel
Channels Television
- A train travelling from Ibadan to Lagos ran out of fuel on Thursday while in transit, according to a Twitter user. King Isaiah Obadare said passengers and crew were “stuck in the forest” before a drum of diesel arrived and the train was refueled.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Hundreds of passengers stranded as Ibadan-Lagos train runs out of fuel
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerians stranded for three hours as Ibadan-Lagos train runs out of fuel
The Eagle Online:
Passengers stuck as fuel finishes inside Ibadan-Lagos train + Photos
The Street Journal:
Video: Passengers stranded as Lagos-Ibadan train runs out of fuel
News Breakers:
Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel
People n Politics:
VIDEO: Mockery: Passengers stranded as Lagos-Ibadan train runs out of fuel
Naija News:
Fuel Scarcity: Passengers Stranded In Forest As Train Runs Out Of Diesel (Photos)
Core TV News:
Passengers ‘stuck in the forest’ as Lagos-Ibadan train reportedly runs out of fuel - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
"Please say a prayer for them" Korra Obidi's sister confirms the dancer and her husband are having a marriage crisis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Ex-convict who became the first ever patient to receive transplant of genetically-altered Pig heart dies two months later -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Controversial UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega gives Davido bundles of Pounds as he performs at a nightclub (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
6 Domestic Airlines Sign Spring Alliance For Improved Service Delivery -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
5
PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge -
Legit,
15 hours ago
8
Man City Cruise Into Champions League Quarters Despite Sporting Stalemate -
The Street Journal,
1 day ago
9
UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Moment Singer Portable seen Entertaining Billionaire, Obi Cubana [Video] -
Gbextra Online Portal,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...