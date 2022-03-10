Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel
News photo Channels Television  - A train travelling from Ibadan to Lagos ran out of fuel on Thursday while in transit, according to a Twitter user. King Isaiah Obadare said passengers and crew were “stuck in the forest” before a drum of diesel arrived and the train was refueled.

