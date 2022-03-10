JAMB Registrar, Oloyede excited at NIPOST e-PIN outlet for registration PM News - NIPOST had, since April 2021, announced to the general public, especially the 2021 JAMB prospective candidates that it had made adequate arrangements to commence the vending of JAMB e-pins as announced by the JAMB Registrar on Thursday 8th April 2021 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%