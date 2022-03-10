Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JAMB Registrar, Oloyede excited at NIPOST e-PIN outlet for registration
PM News  - NIPOST had, since April 2021, announced to the general public, especially the 2021 JAMB prospective candidates that it had made adequate arrangements to commence the vending of JAMB e-pins as announced by the JAMB Registrar on Thursday 8th April 2021 ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIPOST e-PIN outlets activities excite Oloyede The Guardian:
NIPOST e-PIN outlets activities excite Oloyede
NIPOST E-PIN Outlets Activities Excite Oloyede The Street Journal:
NIPOST E-PIN Outlets Activities Excite Oloyede
JAMB Registrar, Oloyede excited at NIPOST e-PIN outlet for registration News Breakers:
JAMB Registrar, Oloyede excited at NIPOST e-PIN outlet for registration
JAMB Registrar, Oloyede excited at NIPOST e-PIN outlet for registration The Point:
JAMB Registrar, Oloyede excited at NIPOST e-PIN outlet for registration
JAMB Registrar Endorses NIPOST e-PIN Outlet NPO Reports:
JAMB Registrar Endorses NIPOST e-PIN Outlet


   More Picks
1 PSG president Al-Khelaifi storms referee room and breaks equipment in outburst after Champions League loss to Real Madrid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Alleged SuperTV boss' killer Chidnma crowned 'Miss Cell 2022,' photos emerge - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Defection ruling: NBA reacts to Umahi’s apology after attack on judge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Gov Umahi and deputy approached Justice Inyang Ekwo-led court, seek stay-of-execution on judgment sacking them from office - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 'N7.1bn fraud': Despite court order, Orji Kalu joined in suit as EFCC seeks to transfer case - The Cable, 15 hours ago
6 USAID announces $10.6m COVID-19 assistance to Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Tems nominated Global Music Star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2022 - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
8 PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 UK-based Nigerian man passes out after taking "Nigerian alcohol" (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info