Olowu stool: Ruling house nominates Archbishop, six others for kingmakers

Olowu stool: Ruling house nominates Archbishop, six others for kingmakers



The Otileta Ruling House of Owu Abeokuta has nominated an Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Adegebmi Adewale, and six others as candidates ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOlowu stool: Ruling house nominates Archbishop, six others for kingmakersThe Otileta Ruling House of Owu Abeokuta has nominated an Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Adegebmi Adewale, and six others as candidates ...



News Credibility Score: 99%